Needlework sampler.

A sampler I crossed stitched, stretched and framed some years ago I have signed and dated it 1995, I remember it well as I did some of the work while in hospital after major surgery - would they allow a patient have a needle with them in bed today?

A needlework sampler is a piece of embroidery or cross-stitch produced as "a specimen of achievement" , demonstration or test of skill in needlecraft. Often including alphabet, figures, and motifs .