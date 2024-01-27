Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4040
Anthurium
A small anthurium with a white flower. with post edit !
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5456
photos
123
followers
79
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th January 2024 11:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-flower
,
anthurium
Heather
ace
Really nice, Beryl, with the splashes of colour in the background and your solid green frame to create a strong and beautiful image! Fav
January 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very artistic! I like your frame and background. It makes the flower look like it's a piece of art hanging on the wall. Well done!
January 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely shot and framing. very arty.
January 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close