Previous
Photo 4062
Still life .
FOR-Week3- 15 Split colour
Sill grumbling - but had to give it another go!!!!!!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1112% complete
View this month »
Tags
life
,
still
,
for2024
,
green-groceries
,
split-colour
Annie D
ace
I think it works
February 15th, 2024
