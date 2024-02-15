Previous
Still life . by beryl
Photo 4062

Still life .

FOR-Week3- 15 Split colour
Sill grumbling - but had to give it another go!!!!!!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I think it works
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise