Rhododendron- abstract by beryl
Photo 4101

Rhododendron- abstract

Rainbow - purple - 23 . rhododendron, abstract.
The week of abstracts and patterns has nearly come to the end - just tomorrow before I have to come up with a theme for week 4 !!
Enjoy the weekend !

23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1123% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024  
Mallory ace
A fun abstract!
March 23rd, 2024  
