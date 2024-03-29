Sign up
Photo 4107
Iris -blue
Rainbow - blue - 29 - Iris
A cold , but at the moment sunny Good Friday morning - whatever the weather, may you all enjoy a happy and peaceful Easter weekend .
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5523
photos
124
followers
77
following
1125% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
26th May 2023 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
iris
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Ever so gorgeous Beryl, my favourite iris and colour.
March 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty, it looks as though it is flying.
March 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely, Beryl. Iris are always beautiful.
March 29th, 2024
