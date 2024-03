Rhododendron - purple

Rainbow - purple - 30 - rhododendron.

Coming towards the end of my month of Rainbows , which I have tremendously enjoyed! A month when I was not well enough after my fall, to pick up the camera and find new subjects , but have been very happy in looking back at my photos and finding suitable flower images to edit and faff ! It has been my salvation this month !

( nice on black!)