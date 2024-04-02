Previous
Primulas in the trough ! by beryl
Photo 4111

Primulas in the trough !

They are doing so well this Spring giving a cheerful colour even on the dullest of days ! Hopefully now the days will brighten for us !
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Beryl Lloyd

Annie D ace
they are cheerful Beryl - we are heading into Autumn here which I am looking forward to after a hot humid summer.
April 2nd, 2024  
