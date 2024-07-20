Previous
Morning sun- rays by beryl
Morning sun- rays

A painting on silk which I painted some years ago - forgotten and recently found in a cupboard . So after a bit of polish has been hung on the wall for an airing !!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

