Photo 4301
Another view
Sorry did not go out to take any photos today , so a slightly wider view of the border - no need to comment !
Just recovering from an after effect of my flue and covid jab last Thursday - I assume it was that , Gary had no ill effect at all !!!!
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
garden
,
new-planting
Diana
ace
It looks lovely Beryl, hope you will be feeling better soon.
October 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely colourful border, hope you feel better soon. We have ours next Monday.
October 7th, 2024
