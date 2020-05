Geraniums

Another week has passed by so quickly and back to Saturday again - I hope you all will enjoy the weekend .

This shot is really for my diary - I planted the geraniums in the trough by the Kitchen door , three years ago and have sat in situ ever since and have flowered well each year . All I have done is prune them back a little each spring , throw a little fertilizer on the soil , water them and hey presto !