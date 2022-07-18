Previous
In the circles of my mind ! by beryl
Photo 1117

In the circles of my mind !

Make 30 Photos - 18-Circles ,
A photo of my yellow daisies completely faffed for the circles day ! Sitting here on one of our hottest days ( perhaps the heat got to me !! ) I completely destructed the beautiful yellow daisies and faffed around to find my circles ! Do not ask how I achieved this as I jump from one program to the next and now there was no turning back !
As its Gary's birthday today we are going out to meet some friends for an early lunch , so that we are not out in the blazing sun !!!!!!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
