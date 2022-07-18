In the circles of my mind !

Make 30 Photos - 18-Circles ,

A photo of my yellow daisies completely faffed for the circles day ! Sitting here on one of our hottest days ( perhaps the heat got to me !! ) I completely destructed the beautiful yellow daisies and faffed around to find my circles ! Do not ask how I achieved this as I jump from one program to the next and now there was no turning back !

As its Gary's birthday today we are going out to meet some friends for an early lunch , so that we are not out in the blazing sun !!!!!!