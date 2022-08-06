Previous
Abstract - 6 - the evening sky by beryl
Photo 1135

Abstract - 6 - the evening sky

Abstract August ,
A pretty normal evening sky provided me with the basis for todays abstract - somewhat brightening the scene !!
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
