Photo 1135
Abstract - 6 - the evening sky
Abstract August ,
A pretty normal evening sky provided me with the basis for todays abstract - somewhat brightening the scene !!
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4889
photos
136
followers
91
following
Tags
evening-sky
,
abstractaug2022
