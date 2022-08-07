Previous
Next
Abstract - 7 vase by beryl
Photo 1136

Abstract - 7 vase

Abstract august -7 vase
Created from the same glass patterned vase ! Out of sorts , aches and pains , and tired - the hot weather making me feel worse ! Haven't even been out in the garden today - perhaps anon as the sun is going down !
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise