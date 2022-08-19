Sign up
Photo 1147
Abstract-19 The water carrier ,
Abstract august -19- Water carrier .
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
a gorgeous abstract Beryl, love the soft tones.
August 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
This is terrific. I really like the way you transformed the image.
August 19th, 2022
Nina Ganci
outstanding abstract, gives an elegant feel
August 19th, 2022
