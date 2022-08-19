Previous
Next
Abstract-19 The water carrier , by beryl
Photo 1147

Abstract-19 The water carrier ,

Abstract august -19- Water carrier .
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking abstract.
August 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
a gorgeous abstract Beryl, love the soft tones.
August 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
This is terrific. I really like the way you transformed the image.
August 19th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
outstanding abstract, gives an elegant feel
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise