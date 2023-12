A warm dusty sunday morning.

It’s often not until you return to your car that you see the dust, and it’s thick, more often than not red dust although recently it’s brown.

Picking a grapefruit for breakfast is nearly always covered in dust, this is why I love it when it rains. This year has been the hottest and the least rain fall in history.

This is my fav view from a different prospective.

The boys are waiters at the local hotel - they swim everyday and are very friendly it’s really nice to chat to them.