After the storms - lush green succulents flourish

You can see my foot prints in the sand where I picked up the rubbish before taking a photo.

The challenge was finding an empty bin to put it in.

I love taking a photo and not having to tweak it. the colours were beautiful.



We’re in the middle of a gentle storm I’m thrilled absolutely thrilled, we’ve had high levels of dust from the Middle East and Africa, the rain will spit spot the place and the fruit tree’s will thrive.

The dust is a constant cause of many illness’s.