An incredible place to visit… by beverley365
An incredible place to visit…

It’s an awe inspiring experience, this was my first & favourite photo, the beautiful building in the background and gorgeous greens, I also remember …

Our teacher is passionate & knowledge and is proud to live in France.
His own history here is fascinating.

Père Lachaise Cemetery is the largest cemetery in Paris, France, at 44 hectares or 110 acres.

With more than 3.5 million visitors annually, it is the most visited necropolis in the world.

I understand now why it’s so popular, and people return it’s a really beautiful place…
18th May 2024

Beverley

ace
@beverley365



Joan Robillard
I don't live in France but I love Laurel Hill Cemetery for it's beauty.
May 18th, 2024  
Dianne
A beautiful peaceful place to visit.
May 18th, 2024  
Wylie
Its a lovely peaceful shot, though the building is a bit washed out on my screen to fully appreciate
May 18th, 2024  
