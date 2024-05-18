Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
An incredible place to visit…
It’s an awe inspiring experience, this was my first & favourite photo, the beautiful building in the background and gorgeous greens, I also remember …
Our teacher is passionate & knowledge and is proud to live in France.
His own history here is fascinating.
Père Lachaise Cemetery is the largest cemetery in Paris, France, at 44 hectares or 110 acres.
With more than 3.5 million visitors annually, it is the most visited necropolis in the world.
I understand now why it’s so popular, and people return it’s a really beautiful place…
18th May 2024
18th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1035
photos
94
followers
119
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
775
254
776
777
255
256
778
779
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th May 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I don't live in France but I love Laurel Hill Cemetery for it's beauty.
May 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A beautiful peaceful place to visit.
May 18th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Its a lovely peaceful shot, though the building is a bit washed out on my screen to fully appreciate
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close