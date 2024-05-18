An incredible place to visit…

It’s an awe inspiring experience, this was my first & favourite photo, the beautiful building in the background and gorgeous greens, I also remember …



Our teacher is passionate & knowledge and is proud to live in France.

His own history here is fascinating.



Père Lachaise Cemetery is the largest cemetery in Paris, France, at 44 hectares or 110 acres.



With more than 3.5 million visitors annually, it is the most visited necropolis in the world.



I understand now why it’s so popular, and people return it’s a really beautiful place…