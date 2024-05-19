Waiting to be captured

Previous
With so much rain the garden is in full bloom, I’ve never seen it so beautiful.
I don’t pick the roses however today I will, they need a little pruning.

"There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence."

Ralph Waldo Emerson
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
213% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beaurtiful
May 19th, 2024  
william wooderson
Thank you for capturing it :-) Fav!
May 19th, 2024  
