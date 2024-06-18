Sign up
Photo 810
Photo 810
Bullrush reeds & cattails…
It’s such gift to take photos of nature, i often find myself remembering my childhood, growing up in the middle of nowhere, walking across the fields to get to school how lucky we were.
Severe storms forecast it’s a wet gloomy morning, today I’m giving myself a ‘me day’.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1098
photos
100
followers
124
following
221% complete
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
285
807
286
808
287
809
288
810
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th June 2024 4:42pm
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice pov.
June 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and narrative, same weather here 🙄
June 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely pov and capture.
June 18th, 2024
