Bullrush reeds & cattails… by beverley365
Photo 810

Bullrush reeds & cattails…

It’s such gift to take photos of nature, i often find myself remembering my childhood, growing up in the middle of nowhere, walking across the fields to get to school how lucky we were.

Severe storms forecast it’s a wet gloomy morning, today I’m giving myself a ‘me day’.

18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Beverley

Carole Sandford ace
Nice pov.
June 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and narrative, same weather here 🙄
June 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely pov and capture.
June 18th, 2024  
