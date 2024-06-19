Previous
Waiting for warmer days…

The forecast predicts summer is on the horizon yippee!
this local urban eco garden and natural pool will soon be full of splashing happy playing children having fun, and also learning how to swim.

19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Beverley

Karen ace
Lovely shot! I like the grass and flowers in the foreground; they make for an interesting peek into the swimming pool area.
June 19th, 2024  
