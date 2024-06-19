Sign up
Photo 811
Waiting for warmer days…
The forecast predicts summer is on the horizon yippee!
this local urban eco garden and natural pool will soon be full of splashing happy playing children having fun, and also learning how to swim.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1100
photos
100
followers
124
following
222% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th June 2024 8:20am
Karen
ace
Lovely shot! I like the grass and flowers in the foreground; they make for an interesting peek into the swimming pool area.
June 19th, 2024
