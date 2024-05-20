Such a pretty garden… looking down from the second floor my sons studio.

For me the abundance of herbs, rosemary, chives, sage is a joy. I love cooking and playing with new recipes even if it is just for me. Also picking a variety of mint for tea…



But of course it’s the fragrance from the roses that are so uplifting & dreamy.



A perfect place to sit and research, write and day dream… the later of which I’m extremely good at.