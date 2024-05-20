Previous
Such a pretty garden… looking down from the second floor my sons studio. by beverley365
Photo 781

Such a pretty garden… looking down from the second floor my sons studio.

For me the abundance of herbs, rosemary, chives, sage is a joy. I love cooking and playing with new recipes even if it is just for me. Also picking a variety of mint for tea…

But of course it’s the fragrance from the roses that are so uplifting & dreamy.

A perfect place to sit and research, write and day dream… the later of which I’m extremely good at.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise