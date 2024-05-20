Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Such a pretty garden… looking down from the second floor my sons studio.
For me the abundance of herbs, rosemary, chives, sage is a joy. I love cooking and playing with new recipes even if it is just for me. Also picking a variety of mint for tea…
But of course it’s the fragrance from the roses that are so uplifting & dreamy.
A perfect place to sit and research, write and day dream… the later of which I’m extremely good at.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1040
photos
95
followers
119
following
213% complete
View this month »
