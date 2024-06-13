Previous
Sheds - bringing together the community. by beverley365
Photo 805

Sheds - bringing together the community.


It’s a place combining an art gallery & early learning.
There’s been many interesting evening events but also an early childhood center sharing togetherness.

I walk past it pretty much everyday,
it’s not open all the time however when it is small groups of happy mums & young children & babies sitting in circles singing, clapping is lovely to see & hear.
reading / painting activities are impressive.

There’s a herb garden, mint is flourishing at the edge of the natural pond, the gardens are cared for.

Its so heart warming to see the smiley faces in this over populated area, I guess it’s a feeling of gratitude. I like it!


By chance I was visiting my sons when it opened 2022,
It’s free… a gift to the community, there are many places like this evolving for over populated areas.

it’s on the premises of a former Cartier-Bresson spinning mill. Looking back on the old maps was fascinating.

13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture, it sounds like a very interesting place,
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What great creative area.
June 13th, 2024  
