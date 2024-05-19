Sign up
258 / 365
A comfy whirling swiveling chair… we call it the ‘Boo’ chair
by Michel Cadestin "Beaubourg" &
Georges Laurent.
They bought it in 1970 made of leather cakes, Seized cylinder.
I was thrilled to sit in the garden last weekend and hear the stories of our friends life,
everyone has a story.
And everything purchased has a story…
I feel the love in this small art studio where I’m staying,
This quote made me think:
Old empty chairs are not empty in reality; memories always sit there!
by Mehmet Murat ildan
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
12th May 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
