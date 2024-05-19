Previous
A comfy whirling swiveling chair… we call it the ‘Boo’ chair by beverley365
258 / 365

A comfy whirling swiveling chair… we call it the ‘Boo’ chair

by Michel Cadestin "Beaubourg" &
Georges Laurent.

They bought it in 1970 made of leather cakes, Seized cylinder.

I was thrilled to sit in the garden last weekend and hear the stories of our friends life,
everyone has a story.
And everything purchased has a story…

I feel the love in this small art studio where I’m staying,
This quote made me think:

Old empty chairs are not empty in reality; memories always sit there!
by Mehmet Murat ildan



