A comfy whirling swiveling chair… we call it the ‘Boo’ chair

by Michel Cadestin "Beaubourg" &

Georges Laurent.



They bought it in 1970 made of leather cakes, Seized cylinder.



I was thrilled to sit in the garden last weekend and hear the stories of our friends life,

everyone has a story.

And everything purchased has a story…



I feel the love in this small art studio where I’m staying,

This quote made me think:



Old empty chairs are not empty in reality; memories always sit there!

by Mehmet Murat ildan







