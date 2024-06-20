Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
I just Love receiving post…
The fact that someone sat down and wrote to me is wonderful… caring and kindness is priceless
Change someone’s day with a letter or postcard…
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1102
photos
100
followers
124
following
79% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th June 2024 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
