Previous
Photo 383
It’s so wonderful to see a passionate young reader…
She is loving reading, re reading, again & again her Harry Potter books…
With freedom, books, roses and the moon
who could not be happy. Oscar Wilde
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1288
photos
111
followers
120
following
104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th September 2024 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
