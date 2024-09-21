Previous
Blooming gorgeousness by beverley365
Photo 903

Blooming gorgeousness

The roses are smelling divine and popping open beautifully.

It’s a gorgeous Saturday morning, I’m waiting for a meeting with my son, I’m working on site this morning… yippee!!!

Each fairy breath of summer, as it blows with loveliness, inspires the blushing rose.
- Anonymous Author

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Bloomin beautiful and wonderful light!
September 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2024  
