What fun… and much needed after a long day at school.

With her Harry Potter rucksack and a smile we head home.

I’m enjoying helping out.



For me walking keeps us young and helps our longevity… even though I could borrow a scooter.

My boots were made for walking 🎶



However, I was interested to discover this:



So, Scooters were first invented in Germany in 1817 when Karl von Drais de Sauerbrun created a two-wheeled ride.



In 1916, Arthur Hugo Cecil Gibson and Joseph F. Merkel created the first Motorized Scooter or the Autoped.





