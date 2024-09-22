Sign up
Previous
Photo 382
What fun… and much needed after a long day at school.
With her Harry Potter rucksack and a smile we head home.
I’m enjoying helping out.
For me walking keeps us young and helps our longevity… even though I could borrow a scooter.
My boots were made for walking 🎶
However, I was interested to discover this:
So, Scooters were first invented in Germany in 1817 when Karl von Drais de Sauerbrun created a two-wheeled ride.
In 1916, Arthur Hugo Cecil Gibson and Joseph F. Merkel created the first Motorized Scooter or the Autoped.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian
ace
Adorable POV
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
such a cute capture and scene.
September 22nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Cute and very interesting.
September 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Precious little one
September 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet shot !
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Fun capture!
September 22nd, 2024
