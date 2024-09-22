Previous
What fun… and much needed after a long day at school. by beverley365
Photo 382

What fun… and much needed after a long day at school.

With her Harry Potter rucksack and a smile we head home.
I’m enjoying helping out.

For me walking keeps us young and helps our longevity… even though I could borrow a scooter.
My boots were made for walking 🎶

However, I was interested to discover this:

So, Scooters were first invented in Germany in 1817 when Karl von Drais de Sauerbrun created a two-wheeled ride.

In 1916, Arthur Hugo Cecil Gibson and Joseph F. Merkel created the first Motorized Scooter or the Autoped.


22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Adorable POV
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
such a cute capture and scene.
September 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Cute and very interesting.
September 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Precious little one
September 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot !
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Fun capture!
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise