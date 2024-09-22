Previous
Our little garden of roses is thriving, the bright sunshine & and pink wall this fragrant old pink rose is simply gorgeous. by beverley365
Photo 904

Our little garden of roses is thriving, the bright sunshine & and pink wall this fragrant old pink rose is simply gorgeous.

“It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important." – Antoine de Saint–Exupéry, The Little Prince

Nature is never a wast of time…

A lazy Sunday writing day…
I’ll stop and smell the roses on route to the Boulangerie.



22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful pic
September 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Delightful POV and composition.
September 22nd, 2024  
ELFord ace
Love this
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured!
September 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
September 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
lovely dof
September 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful fav
September 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful bud unfolding.
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise