An abundance of beautiful Roses, you can smell the fragrance in the air… by beverley365
An abundance of beautiful Roses, you can smell the fragrance in the air…

And just like that it’s Monday morning…
A beautiful new week begins, it’s raining so it’ll smell fresh and new… lovely

Amidst the storm, the Roses shine…

“Beauty in its simplest form.”

23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Beverley

Wow!
September 23rd, 2024  
So pretty.
September 23rd, 2024  
Such beauty & the bokeh is wonderful too. Fav...
September 23rd, 2024  
