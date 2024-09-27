Previous
Let me take your photo please… and he did by beverley365
Photo 387

Let me take your photo please… and he did

I am so excited to have taken a photo of a bird…
a big bird too…

Passing through the eco parc on the bridge ‘there he was’… maybe hopeful of lunch?

I love my camera and have it with me always, however the iPhone is truly truly amazing!
YouTube is a great source of learning…
for absolutely everything. How lucky we are!

Photography is a Love Affair with Life.
Burk Uzzle

27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Well done, such a great capture of this beauty!
September 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very nice of him to oblige
September 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Good capture. It's good to have your camera with you. When I don't it's the one time there is an interesting photo to be taken.
September 27th, 2024  
