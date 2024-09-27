Sign up
Previous
Photo 387
Let me take your photo please… and he did
I am so excited to have taken a photo of a bird…
a big bird too…
Passing through the eco parc on the bridge ‘there he was’… maybe hopeful of lunch?
I love my camera and have it with me always, however the iPhone is truly truly amazing!
YouTube is a great source of learning…
for absolutely everything. How lucky we are!
Photography is a Love Affair with Life.
Burk Uzzle
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1296
photos
111
followers
120
following
106% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th September 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well done, such a great capture of this beauty!
September 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very nice of him to oblige
September 27th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Good capture. It's good to have your camera with you. When I don't it's the one time there is an interesting photo to be taken.
September 27th, 2024
