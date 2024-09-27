As bright and warm as sunshine…

The yellow Rose known as ‘the Flower of Forever Friendship’. Happy and enduring…

Whilst squished and a little droopy the fragrance is beautiful.



Another day of drizzly rain, at least it’s fresh… and gentle rain.



I have a day to myself… I’m going write, research and cook a delish brunch.



My whoop tells me I had the longest sleep last night… so yes I’m feeling pretty tip top!



I’ve got that Fabulous Friday Feeling!