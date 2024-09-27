Sign up
Previous
Photo 909
As bright and warm as sunshine…
The yellow Rose known as ‘the Flower of Forever Friendship’. Happy and enduring…
Whilst squished and a little droopy the fragrance is beautiful.
Another day of drizzly rain, at least it’s fresh… and gentle rain.
I have a day to myself… I’m going write, research and cook a delish brunch.
My whoop tells me I had the longest sleep last night… so yes I’m feeling pretty tip top!
I’ve got that Fabulous Friday Feeling!
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Gorgeous rose and colour.
September 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
September 27th, 2024
