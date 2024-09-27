Previous
As bright and warm as sunshine…

The yellow Rose known as ‘the Flower of Forever Friendship’. Happy and enduring…
Whilst squished and a little droopy the fragrance is beautiful.

Another day of drizzly rain, at least it’s fresh… and gentle rain.

I have a day to myself… I’m going write, research and cook a delish brunch.

My whoop tells me I had the longest sleep last night… so yes I’m feeling pretty tip top!

I’ve got that Fabulous Friday Feeling!
Diana ace
Gorgeous rose and colour.
September 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous
September 27th, 2024  
