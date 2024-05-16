Sign up
255 / 365
It’s all in how you look at things…
Even upside down we find a way to see the world anew.
I find these words from Sadhguru to be so true:
If you realise how fragile your life is and how at any moment it could be turned upside down, you will walk very gently on this planet.
Hmm I walk very gently and look for the beauty in everything.
To give a smile, to receive a smile is a great way to begin your day. When I hear those words bonjour Madame, or a wave coo coo… it’s just wonderful.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, we need to enjoy the small pleasures in life. You never know what's ahead! I can just hear all those 'Bonjour Madames, and coucous!' So very 'français'!
May 16th, 2024
