It’s all in how you look at things… by beverley365
255 / 365

It’s all in how you look at things…

Even upside down we find a way to see the world anew.

I find these words from Sadhguru to be so true:

If you realise how fragile your life is and how at any moment it could be turned upside down, you will walk very gently on this planet.

Hmm I walk very gently and look for the beauty in everything.

To give a smile, to receive a smile is a great way to begin your day. When I hear those words bonjour Madame, or a wave coo coo… it’s just wonderful.

16th May 2024 16th May 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yes, we need to enjoy the small pleasures in life. You never know what's ahead! I can just hear all those 'Bonjour Madames, and coucous!' So very 'français'!
May 16th, 2024  
