It’s all in how you look at things…

Even upside down we find a way to see the world anew.



I find these words from Sadhguru to be so true:



If you realise how fragile your life is and how at any moment it could be turned upside down, you will walk very gently on this planet.



Hmm I walk very gently and look for the beauty in everything.



To give a smile, to receive a smile is a great way to begin your day. When I hear those words bonjour Madame, or a wave coo coo… it’s just wonderful.



