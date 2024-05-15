Previous
You’ve got Mail… by beverley365
254 / 365

You’ve got Mail…

I wonder what was so special about this envelope…
Some questions are better not asked, so I’ll keep my romantic thoughts in my head…

I miss receiving mail… I’m forever writing postcards I think it’s so wonderful to receive a hand written note.

15th May 2024 15th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise