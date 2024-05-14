Wonderful moments… shared

Previous
Hanging out, pottering, spending time with wonderful people. I’m so grateful to know my son’s friends and adore hearing their stories of life. So much energy, creativity … inspiring.

A rainy fresh week here, the gardens will be happy, I’m happy too.
