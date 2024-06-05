Sign up
275 / 365
A very special vintage whistle…
As today is a special day for me & this album is about what inspires me? this is a VERY good choice for today.
The story of M’s whistle from the 50’s is heartwarming, although I’ll write it later in the month.
Kindness is the key to a happy life, today is my day… to noodle doodle, write, catch up with old friends and have me time.
My work is on hold today… it’s playtime…
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and an interesting narrative. Hope you have a wonderful day.
June 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great whistle and always good to have playtime.
June 5th, 2024
