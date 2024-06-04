Previous
Love is all around… by beverley365
274 / 365

Love is all around…

I feel it in my fingers…I feel it in my toes 🎶
Wonderful words & what an addictive tune.

1994 wow… truly feels like yesterday when I first heard Marti Pellow sing this… woooow Wet wet wet shot to the charts… for what seemed an eternity.

Cleverly Richard Curtis chose this tune for ‘four weddings and a funeral…a fabulous British romantic comedy… admit to watching… a lot.

I need to stop day dreaming and get back to work!
I’ll listen to it a few more times such wonderful inspiration….
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Beverley

ace
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
75% complete

Wylie ace
Lovely pillow for your text
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
My first thought went to John Paul Young. 1978. Guess I might be a little older than you. https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=love%20is%20in%20the%20air&tbm=&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5
June 4th, 2024  
