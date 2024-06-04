Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
Love is all around…
I feel it in my fingers…I feel it in my toes 🎶
Wonderful words & what an addictive tune.
1994 wow… truly feels like yesterday when I first heard Marti Pellow sing this… woooow Wet wet wet shot to the charts… for what seemed an eternity.
Cleverly Richard Curtis chose this tune for ‘four weddings and a funeral…a fabulous British romantic comedy… admit to watching… a lot.
I need to stop day dreaming and get back to work!
I’ll listen to it a few more times such wonderful inspiration….
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th June 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Lovely pillow for your text
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My first thought went to John Paul Young. 1978. Guess I might be a little older than you.
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=love%20is%20in%20the%20air&tbm=&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5
June 4th, 2024
