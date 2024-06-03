Previous
She paints faces that think, dream or love, as an ode to the multiple lives of the soul. by beverley365
She paints faces that think, dream or love, as an ode to the multiple lives of the soul.

Born in Lyon 1987, MATHILDE POLIDORI is a french artist and muralist living in Paris.

Her work is dreamy…

Mathilde Polidori works with oil painting on linen canvases. Her work is broken down into exploratory series around femininity, masculinity, looks and otherness.

Lovely…
