273 / 365
She paints faces that think, dream or love, as an ode to the multiple lives of the soul.
Born in Lyon 1987, MATHILDE POLIDORI is a french artist and muralist living in Paris.
Her work is dreamy…
Mathilde Polidori works with oil painting on linen canvases. Her work is broken down into exploratory series around femininity, masculinity, looks and otherness.
Lovely…
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
