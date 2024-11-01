Sign up
Photo 422
hidden by trees and with just a discreet sign bearing its name. The cool white stone facade is untypical in the heart of Haussmann’s Paris,
Home to the second most important collection of Asian art in Paris.
I’m going to love this experience… there’s an air of deep calmness… not sound to be heard, a beautifully hidden treasure… literally.
Stepping in…. Everyone is whispering….
Including me…
I’m sooo excited I could burst…
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1366
photos
113
followers
123
following
115% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A lovely looking design!
November 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool mosaic beverley
November 1st, 2024
