hidden by trees and with just a discreet sign bearing its name. The cool white stone facade is untypical in the heart of Haussmann’s Paris,

Home to the second most important collection of Asian art in Paris.



I’m going to love this experience… there’s an air of deep calmness… not sound to be heard, a beautifully hidden treasure… literally.



Stepping in…. Everyone is whispering….

Including me…

I’m sooo excited I could burst…