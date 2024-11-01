Previous
hidden by trees and with just a discreet sign bearing its name. The cool white stone facade is untypical in the heart of Haussmann's Paris,
Photo 422

hidden by trees and with just a discreet sign bearing its name. The cool white stone facade is untypical in the heart of Haussmann’s Paris,

Home to the second most important collection of Asian art in Paris.

I’m going to love this experience… there’s an air of deep calmness… not sound to be heard, a beautifully hidden treasure… literally.

Stepping in…. Everyone is whispering….
Including me…
I’m sooo excited I could burst…
Beverley

Mags ace
A lovely looking design!
November 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
cool mosaic beverley
November 1st, 2024  
