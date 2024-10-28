Previous
The magic of moving your body… by beverley365
Photo 418

The magic of moving your body…

I love walking always have, I’d love to go on a walking holiday…
this is a newness I’m going to looove.

I’ve wanted to buy this rower for my son for soooo many years, yesterday he rang ‘ mum can you help me I’m downstairs’. Within minutes I found myself jumping up & down …wow!
I was beside myself.

I will use this everyday…10 mins … I had a thorough lesson to remind myself of the technique.

Brett’s been rowing since he was 14 throughout his school & uni life.

For me it’s just a lovely way to feel fit and strengthen muscles, whilst I feel 40 i’m not ha ha

Great times to be shared…
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I great way to tone the body.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise