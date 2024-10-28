Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
The magic of moving your body…
I love walking always have, I’d love to go on a walking holiday…
this is a newness I’m going to looove.
I’ve wanted to buy this rower for my son for soooo many years, yesterday he rang ‘ mum can you help me I’m downstairs’. Within minutes I found myself jumping up & down …wow!
I was beside myself.
I will use this everyday…10 mins … I had a thorough lesson to remind myself of the technique.
Brett’s been rowing since he was 14 throughout his school & uni life.
For me it’s just a lovely way to feel fit and strengthen muscles, whilst I feel 40 i’m not ha ha
Great times to be shared…
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
I great way to tone the body.
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
