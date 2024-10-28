The magic of moving your body…

I love walking always have, I’d love to go on a walking holiday…

this is a newness I’m going to looove.



I’ve wanted to buy this rower for my son for soooo many years, yesterday he rang ‘ mum can you help me I’m downstairs’. Within minutes I found myself jumping up & down …wow!

I was beside myself.



I will use this everyday…10 mins … I had a thorough lesson to remind myself of the technique.



Brett’s been rowing since he was 14 throughout his school & uni life.



For me it’s just a lovely way to feel fit and strengthen muscles, whilst I feel 40 i’m not ha ha



Great times to be shared…

