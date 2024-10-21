Previous
Murmuration… a fast moving movie presentation which left me speechless… by beverley365
Photo 411

Murmuration… a fast moving movie presentation which left me speechless…

I took this photo at just the time…

Each starling made exquisitely from beads, sequins, glass & thread all attached to the netting, totally mesmerising and … so beautifull.

Like hundreds of starlings swirling through an evening sky as a single group, amateur and seasoned hands come together to bring this immersive installation to life. The result of a participative embroidery conceived by the artist Aristide Barraud.

murmuration is a huge flock of birds, hundreds, sometimes thousands, flying in unison, weaving hypnotic patterns in the sky. It is a mesmerizing and beautiful event.

When was the last time you saw a ‘Murmuration’?
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Literally eye catching.
October 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's just spectacular!!
October 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - that's just spectacular. :)
October 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise