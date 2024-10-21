Murmuration… a fast moving movie presentation which left me speechless…

I took this photo at just the time…



Each starling made exquisitely from beads, sequins, glass & thread all attached to the netting, totally mesmerising and … so beautifull.



Like hundreds of starlings swirling through an evening sky as a single group, amateur and seasoned hands come together to bring this immersive installation to life. The result of a participative embroidery conceived by the artist Aristide Barraud.



murmuration is a huge flock of birds, hundreds, sometimes thousands, flying in unison, weaving hypnotic patterns in the sky. It is a mesmerizing and beautiful event.



When was the last time you saw a ‘Murmuration’?