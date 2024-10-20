Previous
Heart to heart… by beverley365
Photo 410

Heart to heart…

beautiful sample drawings of the heart - which have been created into embroidery.

Study drawings of heart, muscle, and vascularisation
Pelt pen and chalk
Lesage Heritage Collection 2024

A beautiful quote for Sunday:

My heart, so precious, I won't trade for a hundred thousand souls, yet your one smile takes it for free. Rumi

Sooo beautiful…
Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2024  
