A friendly & beautiful welcome… the buildings are breathtaking…

Le19M.
M for Métiers d'arts
M for Mode (fashion)
M for Main (hand), in a tribute to the artisans and their savoir-faire.

le19M is a tailor-made showcase for the 700 artisans and experts who work here on a daily basis.

I felt overwhelmed by the sheer talent, exquisite attention to detail, stitching and sooo much passion. 1924 to present day.
