La Parcelle… behind closed gates by beverley365
Photo 929

La Parcelle… behind closed gates

I’m a little early for my visit to the exhibition, so I’m discovering a beautiful harmonious garden behind the fence…

A cultural venue where young and old are invited to discover a program dedicated to the living, emerging creation and the values ​​of craftsmanship.  

Enjoying the sunshine…



17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Beverley

Wylie ace
Cute find!
October 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful find and capture, I really like it.
October 17th, 2024  
