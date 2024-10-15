Sign up
Previous
Photo 927
Struggling battered roses…
After a day of rain. Evening sunshine and hey they try to stand tall.
A lovely bunch of roses…
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1332
photos
111
followers
121
following
253% complete
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
924
402
403
925
404
926
405
927
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th October 2024 4:07pm
Boxplayer
ace
Still got it
October 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beauties.
October 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely
October 15th, 2024
