LESAGE FOR SCHIAPARELLI Sample of the Haute Couture collection Fall/Winter 1938-1939 by beverley365
Photo 405

LESAGE FOR SCHIAPARELLI Sample of the Haute Couture collection Fall/Winter 1938-1939

& Drawing for the dress
1939….

Beautiful - ELSA SCHIAPARELLI
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
How beautiful this looks, I love the embroidered notes.
October 15th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely.
October 15th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
This is nice.
October 15th, 2024  
