1988 Lesage for YSL Paris

This is a small and quite exquisite Sample

Zooming in Wow…

I wonder how many Beads are on this sample?

Let alone a Jacket.



YVES SAINT LAURENT

Sample for the "Van Gogh" jackets from the Spring/Summer

1988 Haute couture



Last night I discovered :

November 2019

‘A gorgeously embroidered Yves Saint Laurent jacket, which was inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”, was sold at a Christie’s auction in Paris yesterday for 382,000 euros (S$574,000) — a new record for a garment from the celebrated French designer’.

