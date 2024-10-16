Previous
1988 Lesage for YSL Paris by beverley365
Photo 406

1988 Lesage for YSL Paris

This is a small and quite exquisite Sample
Zooming in Wow…
I wonder how many Beads are on this sample?
Let alone a Jacket.

YVES SAINT LAURENT
Sample for the "Van Gogh" jackets from the Spring/Summer
1988 Haute couture

Last night I discovered :
November 2019
‘A gorgeously embroidered Yves Saint Laurent jacket, which was inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”, was sold at a Christie’s auction in Paris yesterday for 382,000 euros (S$574,000) — a new record for a garment from the celebrated French designer’.
Jessica Eby ace
Wow, I had no idea such garments existed, but I do love the paintings that inspired them. Seeing this beaded version is so cool!
October 16th, 2024  
