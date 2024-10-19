Sign up
Previous
Photo 409
1920’s Lesage sample, the most beautiful embroidery…
My penultimate capture of my visit to this exhibition, it’s been extraordinary to discover the history and spin back to the 80’s…
Somehow I’ve managed to inspire myself all over again.
They offer after school workshops, and at the weekends for the general public… something to muse over…
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
ace
Oooh, I love the colour!
October 19th, 2024
