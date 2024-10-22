Sign up
Previous
Photo 412
Just passing by a nice street corner… on my way to the
Musée Carnavalet - A walk through the French Revolution.
a walk of learning… sometimes it’s good to take time to read, to see and observe, I didn’t take any photos… because ‘I’ll be back’.
The Carnavalet-History of Paris Museum is the oldest City of Paris museum which opened to the public on February 25, 1880,
exhibits of over 3,800 works and decorations from prehistory to the present day.
An amazing experience…
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
0
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1346
photos
112
followers
121
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th October 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
