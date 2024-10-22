Just passing by a nice street corner… on my way to the

Musée Carnavalet - A walk through the French Revolution.



a walk of learning… sometimes it’s good to take time to read, to see and observe, I didn’t take any photos… because ‘I’ll be back’.



The Carnavalet-History of Paris Museum is the oldest City of Paris museum which opened to the public on February 25, 1880,



exhibits of over 3,800 works and decorations from prehistory to the present day.



An amazing experience…