Previous
Just passing by a nice street corner… on my way to the by beverley365
Photo 412

Just passing by a nice street corner… on my way to the

Musée Carnavalet - A walk through the French Revolution.

a walk of learning… sometimes it’s good to take time to read, to see and observe, I didn’t take any photos… because ‘I’ll be back’.

The Carnavalet-History of Paris Museum is the oldest City of Paris museum which opened to the public on February 25, 1880,

exhibits of over 3,800 works and decorations from prehistory to the present day.

An amazing experience…
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise