Simple by beverley365
Photo 932

Simple

We have had an incredable amount of rain these last few days causing chaos in the country.

Last night I read that a couple of my favourite museums have had leaks through the roof…
& their busy protecting the art work.

Come rain or shine Paris is always beautiful.

I’ve been back and forth helping my eldest at the atelier it’s been great fun.
I’m in awe of his skills and not surprising he has a far too busy schedule.

Ooo a beautiful Sunday… to enjoy
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
255% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully composed shot and colours. Hope your rain stops soon and all is well.
October 20th, 2024  
Carolinesdreams ace
Beautiful shot. Terrible about the museums!
October 20th, 2024  
