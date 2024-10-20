Simple

We have had an incredable amount of rain these last few days causing chaos in the country.



Last night I read that a couple of my favourite museums have had leaks through the roof…

& their busy protecting the art work.



Come rain or shine Paris is always beautiful.



I’ve been back and forth helping my eldest at the atelier it’s been great fun.

I’m in awe of his skills and not surprising he has a far too busy schedule.



Ooo a beautiful Sunday… to enjoy

