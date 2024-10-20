Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
Simple
We have had an incredable amount of rain these last few days causing chaos in the country.
Last night I read that a couple of my favourite museums have had leaks through the roof…
& their busy protecting the art work.
Come rain or shine Paris is always beautiful.
I’ve been back and forth helping my eldest at the atelier it’s been great fun.
I’m in awe of his skills and not surprising he has a far too busy schedule.
Ooo a beautiful Sunday… to enjoy
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed shot and colours. Hope your rain stops soon and all is well.
October 20th, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Beautiful shot. Terrible about the museums!
October 20th, 2024
