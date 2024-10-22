Previous
The sun came out yesterday yippee! the roses were happy.
The sun came out yesterday yippee! the roses were happy.

A whisper of fragrance, lots of thorns and no leaves…

Today is a day of going with the flow…
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful!
October 22nd, 2024  
